Turkey's current account gap shrinks in June

  • August 09 2019 11:06:59

Turkey's current account gap shrinks in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys current account gap shrinks in June

Turkey’s current account balance posted $548 million deficit this June, the nation’s Central Bank said on Aug. 9.

The bank’s latest balance of payments figures revealed that Turkey’s current account gap in June fell by nearly 82% year-on-year, improving from around $3 billion deficit in same month last year.

Turkey’s 12-month rolling surplus totaled $538 million, according to the bank.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Wednesday showed that economists had forecast a deficit of $376 million.

Expectations of a group of 17 economists ranged from a $150 million deficit to a $792 million deficit for the sixth month of 2019.

The survey also showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $7.1 billion, with estimates ranging from $2 billion surplus to $11.5 billion deficit.

Turkey, current account deficit, central bank

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June
Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad
Current account deficit seen at $376 mln

Current account deficit seen at $376 mln
$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers
Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July

Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July
Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.