Turkey's chicken meat production up in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Chicken meat production in Turkey rose by 0.9% in August on an annual basis, Turkish Statistical Institue (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 11.

Chicken meat production amounted to 163,437 tons in August, while turkey meat production totaled 4,724 tons, TÜİK said.

The number of the slaughtered chicken was 93 million in the same month, down slightly by 0.1% versus August 2018, the institute noted.

It added that the number of the slaughtered turkeys declined by 8.1% to 487,000 over the same period.

In 2018, Turkey's chicken meat production totaled 2.16 million tons. Throughout the year, the country also produced over 69,500 tons of turkey meat and 134 tons of quail meat.

The official poultry production report also revealed that hen egg production in Turkey totaled 1.6 billion units, improving 1.4% year-on-year in August.

Last year, Turkey produced 19.6 billion hen eggs with an annual hike of nearly 2%.

The statistical authority will release its next poultry production report on Nov. 13.