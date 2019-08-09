Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

  • August 09 2019 11:41:22

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.

TÜİK said chicken meat production amounted to 168,552 tons in June, while turkey meat production totaled 3,968 tons.

The institute said that 96 million chickens were slaughtered in the same month, marking an annual drop of 6.3%.

The number of slaughtered turkey declined by 30.9% to 395,000 over the same period.

In 2018, Turkey's chicken meat production totaled 2.16 million tons. Throughout the year, the country also produced over 69,500 tons of turkey meat and 134 tons of quail meat.

The official poultry production report also revealed that hen egg production in Turkey totaled 1.494 billion units in June, down 1.3% on a yearly basis.

Last year, Turkey produced 19.6 billion hen eggs with an annual hike of nearly 2%.

Meanwhile, Turkey produced 255,455 tons of red meat in the second three months of this year, according to TÜİK.

The country's red meat production fell by 4.1% year-on-year in the second quarter and it was up 20.8% on a quarterly basis.

Turkey's estimated cattle meat production was around 224,000 tons while sheepmeat output was nearly 30,600 tons from April to June, TÜİK data showed.

Last year, the country produced 1.12 million tons of red meat, a drop of 0.7% from production in 2017.

