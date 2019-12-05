Turkey’s borders are NATO’s borders, says communications director

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Multiple threats Turkey faces from international terrorist groups should be considered threats against NATO as well, the country’s communications director reiterated early on Dec. 5 following a NATO summit in London.

“We must be on the same page about something as simple as identifying a terror organization,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Altun stressed that some of Turkey’s allies have supported, promoted and legitimized the PKK/YPG terror group, which recruits children, conducts ethnic cleansing and forces the migration of civilians.

Altun underlined that the PKK/YPG must be treated for what they are: a “murderous terrorist organization” and a “threat to regional and international security.”

Praising Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Altun said that close to 400,000 Syrians have returned to their country thanks to Operation Peace Spring.

“Our military operations are not only about fighting terrorists but establishing the conditions for the safe return of Syrians and ensuring stability in the region,” he said.

Altun also underlined that NATO needs a strategy to address the “increasingly complex challenges of our time.”

“We often find issues of terrorism, refugees, regional strategy all wrapped up together to pose security threats to our alliance,” Altun said, adding this reality must be recognized for a stronger alliance.

Altun also shared data about Turkey's NATO defense spending.

Turkey’s defense spending has reached 1.89% of its GDP with a 53% increase over the past five years, according to data he shared.

“We’ll reach 2% by 2024 as was agreed in Wales Summit,” Altun said.

He also stressed that Turkey has 1,200 service members participating in various NATO missions.