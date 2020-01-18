Turkey's basketball superstars to meet in showdown

ISTANBUL
The 24 best athletes of the ING Basketball Süper Lig are set to enjoy the ING All-Star game festivities in Istanbul that kick off on Jan. 19.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Istanbul Sinan Erdem Dome with the three-point shooting competition and the slam dunk contest.

Those competitions will feature some of the best sharpshooters and high-flyers, including Shane Larkin (Anadolu Efes), Nando De Colo (Fenerbahçe Beko), Shaquille McKissic (Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta) and Aaron Harrison (Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta).

Ergin Ataman and Ufuk Sarıca, the coaches of the teams that finished the first half of the ING Basketball Süper Lig in the first two, will be on the floor.

Three-point shooting competition

Pretentious names also will take place in the Nesine.com three-point shooting competition.

Aaron Harrison (Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta), Buğrahan Tuncer (Anadolu Efes), Kyle Wiltjer (Türk Telekom), Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe Beko), Perry Jones (Frutti Extra Bursaspor) and Tyler Kalinoski (Teksüt Bandırma) will try to find the most hits behind the three-point-line.

Slam dunk contest

Basketball fans are eagerly waiting for the slam dunk contest, which is one of the events that attract great attention from all-star organizations.

Emanuel Terry (Teksüt Bandırma), Derrick Williams (Fenerbahçe Beko), Nicholas Johnson (Türk Telekom) and Onuralp Bitim (Pınar Karşıyaka) will appear in the slam dunk contest.

A new event also will be held at ING All-Star 2020 under the name Lenovo Shot Competition.

Three teams, consisting of one player playing in the league and one male and female player who announced retirement from professional basketball will compete in this event.

The fastest team will win the championship after the shots in various courses.

Babies to compete in a crawling race

The most striking one of the activities to be held as part of the organization will be "the fastest baby of the year" competition.

8-11 months old babies will participate in the ÇiçekSepeti baby crawling race.

The family of the baby, who will win the crawling race, will have a special gift prepared by ÇiçekSepeti.

Ben Fero to perform at halftime

Turkish rap star Ben Fero will perform at halftime.

Meanwhile, there will be a special Turkish Red Crescent stand in the foyer area of the hall.

Scarves, berets and gloves sold in this area will be sent to children in need.

Favor boxes will be set up for fans who come to the event area with their own scarves, berets and gloves and these donations will be delivered to those in need.

Basketball lovers showed great interest in the tickets of ING All-Star 2020 and all tickets of the event were sold out.

