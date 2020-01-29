Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’

  • January 29 2020 15:33:00

Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’

Hatice Utkan Özden
Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’

It is a fact that Turkey’s growing arts and culture area may become its most important soft power, according to Ali Güreli, founder and chairman of Contemporary Istanbul.

Speaking at a panel that took place at EMITT fair at Raffles Hotel in Istanbul on Jan. 28, Güreli added that the notion of “soft power” is an important asset for all governments in the 21st century in order to develop in terms of economy, hence, he believes, why we need to talk about the perception of arts and culture.

The panel, included speakers Professor Hüsamettin Koçan, founder of Baksı Museum; Erol Tabanca, founder of Odunpazarı Modern Museum in Eskişehir; Görgün Taner, the general director of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and Melih Fereli, the founder director of Arter Museum. While all panelists discussed how to ameliorate arts and culture and especially contemporary art’s presence in Istanbul and Turkey, the power of fairs, biennials and museums have come to the fore in terms of developing tourism.

According to Koçan, three main things are important in cultural development. These are, he said, geography, which also stands for scene and setting, history and cultural heritage as well as century, which means being in accordance with contemporary culture. “The most important thing is to create harmony between tradition and quality. We need to think twice when we create value in arts. We need to create things that are both contemporary and in harmony with the cultural heritage. That’s what we are doing in Baksı Museum.”

Koçan also added that Baksı Museum is contributing to the people’s lives in the area and this is the best way to develop the power in arts and culture. “Creating a contributing museum is a must and we need to create everything in harmony with the century we are living in.”

City taxes

Speaking about supporting arts and culture events and institutions in Istanbul, Taner said that everything should be standardized. A part of the city taxes should be allocated to arts and culture, and the arts and culture industries may develop with these taxes. “This is how Notre de Dame de Paris has been restored. Everyone is allocating city taxes to the usage of art and culture,” he added.

Another important issue that everyone has agreed on was sustainability. Fereli said it is easy to become the first doer of something in Turkey, but is never easy to sustain this in a successful way. So, what we are trying to do in Arter is to sustain the success and will, he added.

EMITT is one of the top four tourism exhibitions worldwide, annually attracting around 60,000 industry professionals. The event is continuing for three days and hosting important panelists to talk about the tourism sector.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

    Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

  2. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

  3. Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar is a 'mercenary'

    Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar is a 'mercenary'

  4. As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

    As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

  5. Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib

    Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib
Recommended
Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum

Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum
Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art
Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization

Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization
Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa
Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town

Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town
WORLD Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

The Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index goes up in January

Economic confidence index goes up in January

Confidence in the Turkish economy rose on a monthly basis to hit a 21-month high in January, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Jan. 29.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.