Turkey welcomes Trans-Caspian China Express Train

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Nov. 6 welcomed China's Railway Express to Ankara.

The first freight train departing from Xi'an, China, which will travel to Europe using Marmaray [Istanbul's sub-sea tunnel] has made it to its

destination in Turkey.

"This development is the latest example of our vision of enhancing the connectivity between the East and the West.

"Turkey, by improving its transportation infrastructure in recent years, has contributed to the development of uninterrupted connectivity between Asia and Europe," the ministry statement said.

Turkey will continue to take necessary steps with its partners in the region within the framework of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, which is considered to serve this purpose in the most efficient manner, the statement added.

Within the scope of One Belt One Road Initiative, which aims to connect Asia, Africa, and Europe via road and sea lanes, a freight train will go to Czechia's capital Prague from Xi'an -- the capital city of Shaanxi Province in central China -- through Istanbul's Marmaray sub-sea tunnel uninterruptedly for the first time.

The train, which will go to Prague on a railway of 11,500 kilometers (7,145 miles), will carry electronic goods with 42 containers, said Fatih Erdoğan, the head of logistic company Pasifik Eurasia - which undertook the railway's Turkey section.

"As a result of significant cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkic republics, we will conduct the first rail transportation through China-Europe corridor," he stressed in a press conference in Istanbul.

China and Europe's trade volume is around $21 trillion while only 3% of the transportation of this trade is made through railway, he noted.

He added that the first transfer on Wednesday is so important because it will be the beginning of trade through this corridor.

Turkey has geopolitical importance and several opportunities in railway transportation, he highlighted.

The railway will reduce the transportation time between China and Turkey from one month to 12 days, while the whole road from Xian to Prague will take 18 days.