Turkey warns citizens against travel to Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory on Jan. 3, asking its citizens to delay trips to Iraq amid the strained tension in the country.

“Our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Iraq at this point unless it is necessary,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing the recent tension in the wake of a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killing a top Iranian commander.

"It is recommended that our citizens currently in Iraq closely follow warnings issued by the ministry, avoid crowded places and be vigilant about their personal security," the statement added.

Britain too warned its nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq, outside the region of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran following the death of Qassem Soleimani.

"Given heightened tensions in the region, the Foreign Office now advise people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it's essential to travel to Iran," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"We will keep this under review."

Jordan, Bahrain suspend flights to Baghdad

Jordanian and Bahraini airlines announced on Jan. 4 the suspension of flights to Baghdad until further notice amid growing tension in the Iraqi city.

Royal Jordanian said the decision was the result of the unstable security situation in the city but flights to Basra, Erbil, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah would continue as usual.

Similarly, Bahrain’s Gulf Air said it halted flights to Baghdad and Najaf.