Turkey, US representatives discuss Syria, Iran-US row

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A top Turkish official and a key U.S. diplomat in the region on Jan. 11 discussed Syria and the U.S.-Iran row in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.

During the meeting in Dolmabahçe Palace, İbrahim Kalın and James Jeffrey stressed the importance of meeting the requirements of the agreement between Turkey and the U.S. to establish a safe zone in northern Syria for displaced people.

The two officials underlined the necessity of diplomacy to prevent the massive humanitarian crisis and migrant flow due to clashes in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

It was agreed that more support should be given to the work of the Constitutional Committee by the international community and that free, fair and transparent elections should be held to ensure the success of the Syrian political process.

During the meeting, Kalın also expressed Turkey's concern over a recent row between the U.S. and Iran and its possible effect to trigger new clashes and radicalization in the region.