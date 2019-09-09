Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

  • September 09 2019 17:21:00

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 9.

Amid U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' visit to Turkey, where he met with Albayrak to discuss the two countries' economic and trade relations, Albayrak tweeted: "We stressed again our resolution for $100 billion trade volume."

After arriving in Turkey on Sept. 6, Ross has met with several business associations in the financial hub Istanbul such as the Foreign Economic Relations Board and the Turkish Industry and Business Association.

On Sept. 10, in the capital Ankara, he is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart Ruhsar Pekcan.

In 2018 Turkish-U.S. trade was around $20.6 billion -- including $8.3 billion in exports from Turkey -- according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

    Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

  2. Turkey to act on its own if safe zone not established till end of Sept: Erdoğan

    Turkey to act on its own if safe zone not established till end of Sept: Erdoğan

  3. Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM

    Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey to focus on participation finance

    Turkey to focus on participation finance

  5. Interior minister rules out appointing trustees to Istanbul and Ankara municipalities

    Interior minister rules out appointing trustees to Istanbul and Ankara municipalities
Recommended
42 Turkish firms to join leading defense fair DSEI

42 Turkish firms to join leading defense fair DSEI
Main opposition CHP marks 96th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 96th anniversary of founding
Turkeys hotel occupancy rate at 74.9% in July

Turkey's hotel occupancy rate at 74.9% in July

Turkey to focus on participation finance

Turkey to focus on participation finance
Local video games sector inches toward $1 billion

Local video games sector inches toward $1 billion
Trade in local currencies to boost Turkey, Ukraine ties

Trade in local currencies to boost Turkey, Ukraine ties
WORLD Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

Long-term peace in the Balkans is impossible without Turkey, according to a top North Macedonian politician.
ECONOMY Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.