Turkey, US continue safe zone patrols in N Syria

  • September 12 2019 13:30:00

Turkey, US continue safe zone patrols in N Syria

ŞANLIURFA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, US continue safe zone patrols in N Syria

The Turkish and U.S. armed forces on Sept. 12 started their fourth joint helicopter flight for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.       

Two Turkish helicopters and two U.S. choppers took off from Akçakale in Şanlıurfa southeastern Turkey, where the two countries' armed forces have a joint operations center.       

They flew to the Syrian side of the border.       

The countries' armed forces had previously done three joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.       

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.       

Turkey has insisted that the zone be cleared of the terrorist PKK/YPG, a group that terrorizes locals and poses a threat to Turkey.       

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.   

3,000 Syrians leave Turkey for liberated homeland 

Meanwhile, in August, some 3,000 Syrians returned to areas of their home country cleared of terrorist groups by cross-border Turkish military operations.         

Taking refuge in Turkey as civil war gripped Syria, they were able to return after applying to a voluntary return program.         

The Turkish migration management office in Öncüpınar, southeastern Turkey, provided the Syrians with buses for their journey home.       

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that over 340,000 Syrians returned to their homes after successful Turkish counter-terror operations in the region, referring to Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.     

Two US commanders hold meetings in Akçakale border town for Syria safe zone
Two US commanders hold meetings in Akçakale border town for Syria safe zone

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  2. Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

    Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

  3. Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

    Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

  4. Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

    Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

  5. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
Recommended
Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria
NATO: Turkey an important ally in fighting terrorism

NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

Turkey calls for immediate halt to attacks in N Syria

Turkey calls for immediate halt to attacks in N Syria

Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

Turkey voices sorrow over Iraqis killed in stampede

Turkey voices sorrow over Iraqis killed in stampede

Turkey hasnt given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

An international phishing gang has been dismantled, and its 281 members have been arrested worldwide in 10 countries with the help of Turkish authorities and others
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 12 lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points.
SPORTS Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

The best strategy for racers seeking the top place in Rally Turkey 2019 is "the steadier, the better", said the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) ahead of Sept. 13's real road-action.