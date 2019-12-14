Turkey urges US to resist 'anti-Turkey lobbying' groups

  • December 14 2019 11:48:42

Turkey urges US to resist 'anti-Turkey lobbying' groups

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey urges US to resist anti-Turkey lobbying groups

A top Turkish official on Dec. 13 urged "reasonable statesmen" to push back lobbying groups in Washington which damage Turkish-U.S. ties for the sake of “narrow domestic political interests.” 

“U.S. foreign policy must find a way to escape sacrificing US national interests for narrow domestic political interests,” Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director, said on Twitter.

“Anti-Turkey lobbying fringe groups cheer such steps for ideological reasons while they don't care about US interests being damaged by alienating Turkey,” Altun added.

“U.S. will isolate itself globally if it allows these groups to determine foreign policy,” he warned.

"Turkish-American relations will survive their attacks but only if reasonable statesmen rise and take a stance emphasizing the value of a mutually respecting relationship,” he added.

On Dec. 12, Altun warned that recent U.S. moves -- a bill to place sanctions on Turkey and a resolution on Armenian allegations over the events of 1915 -- jeopardize relations with Turkey.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

On Dec. 13, the ruling party and several opposition parties in Turkey’s parliament issued a resolution condemning the U.S. Senate resolution.

Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events
Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

    Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

  2. Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

    Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  3. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  4. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  5. US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

    US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Recommended
Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK

Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK
Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events

Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events
Turkey slams EU for Libyan maritime pact remarks

Turkey slams EU for Libyan maritime pact remarks

Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth
Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities
Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport
WORLD North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

North Korea said on Dec. 14 that it successfully performed another "crucial test'' at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

ECONOMY Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Treasury and finance minister says interest rates lowered by 1,200 basis points during last five months

SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win