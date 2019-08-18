Turkey urges UN to play 'more active role' on Kashmir

  • August 18 2019 12:16:00

Turkey urges UN to play 'more active role' on Kashmir

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey urges UN to play more active role on Kashmir

Turkey on Aug. 17 called on the United Nations to play a "more" active role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute within the framework of the UN resolutions.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the consultations held by the UN Security Council on Aug. 16 on the recent developments in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry also reiterate its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that would escalate tension.

Kashmir region has been facing a communication blockade since Aug. 5, when India scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, landline services were also snapped across the region, thus making it impossible for people to communicate with the outside world.

Earlier in the day, a government spokesman in Jammu and Kashmir said that the authorities have begun restoring landline services in the region.

Turkey, UN, Kashmir, Pakistan, India

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

    Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

  2. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history

  3. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  4. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  5. Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'

    Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'
Recommended
Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkeys west

Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west
Turkeys support to Sudan will continue to grow: Turkish FM

Turkey's support to Sudan will continue to grow: Turkish FM
Turkey backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis

Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'
Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
WORLD Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to Adrian Darya-1

Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to 'Adrian Darya-1'

An Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West has raised an Iranian flag and has had a new name painted on its side, Reuters images of the stationary vessel filmed off Gibraltar showed on Aug. 18.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Turkeys Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Bedirhan Tan and Hamza Bakır won bronze medals in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Aug. 17.