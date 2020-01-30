Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  • January 30 2020 09:23:44

Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

Khalifa Haftar and Emmanuel Macron at the Libyan peace talks in Berlin. (AFP Photo)

Turkey on Jan. 29 urged France to stop supporting Libya's renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

"If France wants to contribute to the implementation of decisions taken at the [Berlin] Conference, it should first stop supporting Haftar," Hami Aksoy, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Aksoy's remarks came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron'sremarks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Holding France responsible for the Libyan crisis that emerged in 2011, Aksoy said France "unconditionally supports Haftar to have its say on the natural resources in Libya".

Haftar's attack on the legitimate government is a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya, he added.

Underlining that a permanent cease-fire should immediately be achieved in Libya as discussed at the Berlin Conference, Aksoy said his country expects from France that it plays a positive role in establishing security and stability in Libya.

On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But two days later in Russia, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a U.N.-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  2. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  4. Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

    Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

  5. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Recommended
Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake

Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake
US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria

US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria
Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

Parliament condemns Trump peace plan
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country
Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects

Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects
Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM

Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM
WORLD Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.   
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 30 announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.