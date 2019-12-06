Turkey to start using robots for health exams in 2020

  • December 06 2019 11:12:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Robots will start to assume preliminary health examinations in Turkey as of January-July 2020, the Turkish deputy health minister said on Dec. 5.

Before patients go to a doctor, robots will diagnose the illness of patients to decide the right department for them, Dr. Şuayip Birinci stressed during the third Istanbul Economy Summit.

“Artificial Intelligence [AI] diagnoses faster and more accurate than doctors in some areas, and there are global investments in this field,” he said.

Doctors’ mistakes are among the main problems in the health sector, and as of next year, AI-based devices will meet around 20 percent of medical demands, he underlined.

In Turkey, 47 percent of people use mobile phones and 38 percent use internet to search for hospitals and doctors, while 77 percent of them get doctor’s appointments via online services, the deputy minister expressed.

Turkey reached the highest rate of satisfaction by spending the minimum money for this global transformation in the health sector, he added.

Summit to generate $1 billion business volume

The one-day Istanbul Economy Summit, organized at the Çırağan Palace under the main theme of “Are we ready to the new world order?”, is hosting 500 businesspeople from 10 countries.

The summit is expected to generate $1 billion business volume between domestic and foreign firms.

As part of the summit, experts, officials and representatives from the business world will discuss several trending topics related to the global economy.

