Turkey to stage Puccini's classic Madama Butterfly

  • November 14 2019 09:58:00

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Opera and Ballet will stage Puccini’s classic Madama Butterfly next week in Antalya, on the Turkish Mediterranean.

The opera standard will be performed at Haşım İşcan Culture Center on Nov. 19, said the Antalya State Opera and Ballet.

Reinterpreted with an Asian touch, Madama Butterfly will be directed by Yigit Gunsoy, choreographed by Kürşat Kılıç, with the original Italian libretto by Luigi Illica.

Madama Butterfly tells the tragic story of a Geisha living in Nagasaki, Japan with her husband.

