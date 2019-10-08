Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Pakistan

  October 08 2019

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Red Crescent on Oct. 7 laid the foundation stone for restoring a 118-year-old historical mosque in northeastern Pakistan.

The Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque is located at a village named Hokran Chak in Jhang district of Punjab province.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Hüseyin Can, general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent, said it was a great honor to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.

"Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.

Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake, he added.

The mosque was built by local people in 1901.

However, years of neglect has weakened its structure making it dangerous for worshippers praying inside.

The Turkish delegation also distributed food among the needy people of the village and gifted toys and stationery to over 100 schoolchildren.

