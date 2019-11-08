Turkey to observe Mercury’s transit across Sun

  • November 08 2019 13:11:48

Turkey to observe Mercury’s transit across Sun

ANKARA
Turkey to observe Mercury’s transit across Sun

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) will organize a special event on Nov. 11 to observe a rare transit of the planet Mercury across the face of the Sun, the council said in a written statement on Nov. 7.

The TÜBİTAK National Observatory, located in Mediterranean province of Antalya, will bring the celestial event to the public, while the observation in Turkey will start at around 3.30 p.m. local time on Nov. 11 and will end until the Sun descends to horizon, the statement said.

A live observation broadcast of a planetary transit, when Mercury passes across the Sun’s disk, will be also watched at Akdeniz University campus in Antalya, where the observatory experts will inform the participants about the rare scene, it added.

The telescope observation will be broadcasted live at https://www.youtube.com/c/TÜBİTAKUlusalGözlemevi, it said.

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank invited those interested to attend the event at the university campus.

“Our eyes will be on Mercury on Monday! The fastest planet Mercury will pass between the Sun and the Earth,” Varank said on Twitter.
The passage will be fully observable in North and South America, Antarctica, West Africa and across the Atlantic Ocean.

On Nov. 11, Mercury – the planet closest to the Sun – will be at a distance of 101 million kilometers away from the Earth, which will occur for the last time this decade.

The previous transit of Mercury was observed in May 2016.

Space enthusiasts will be able to watch the next spectacular celestial event on Nov. 13, 2032.

On average, the transit of Mercury across the Sun happens 13 times in a century.

Experts warned that only telescopes with specially manufactured solar filters must be used to observe the passage, otherwise the eye retina might be severely damaged due to looking directly at the Sun with an optical instrument, such as binoculars or telescopes without filters.

TÜBİTAK National Observatory, which was opened in September 1997, is located at an altitude of 2,500 meters and “fills a significant gap on the map from far east to the west of Europe, since no other active observatory is located along and around the same longitude,” the council said on its website.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

    EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

    Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

  3. US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

    US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

  4. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  5. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece
Recommended
School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan
Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head
Turkey launches Operation Kıran-5 in SE to clear PKK from area

Turkey launches Operation Kıran-5 in SE to clear PKK from area
Turkey, US cooperated in al-Baghdadi killing: Turkish defense chief

Turkey, US cooperated in al-Baghdadi killing: Turkish defense chief
EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan
WORLD Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue its discussions on Nov.25, a U.N. special envoy said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Preliminary indicators show Turkey has entered a strong rebalancing period, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Nov. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague