Turkey to host International game fair GameX

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish metropolis Istanbul will host GameX, International Digital Game and Entertainment Exhibition, on Sept. 5-8.

The fair offers a wide range of content, including cosplay context, tournaments, virtual reality experience, drone and robot races, as well as many games on PC, mobile platforms and video games.

This year's fair will be held at TUYAP Fair and Convention Center in Istanbul's coastal district of Büyükçekmece on the European side of the city.

The fair hosts game developers, game publishers and some brands interested in the gaming industry.

It offers esports tournaments, autograph sessions, Indie area, conferences, workshops, and community events.

The fair is among the biggest festivals across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a high participation, according to the fair's official website.

The fair, which has hosted more than 2.5 million visitors since 2000, will also focus on developments in the digital gaming industry.