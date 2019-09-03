Turkey to host International game fair GameX

  • September 03 2019 14:40:23

Turkey to host International game fair GameX

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to host International game fair GameX

Turkish metropolis Istanbul will host GameX, International Digital Game and Entertainment Exhibition, on Sept. 5-8.     

The fair offers a wide range of content, including cosplay context, tournaments, virtual reality experience, drone and robot races, as well as many games on PC, mobile platforms and video games.     

This year's fair will be held at TUYAP Fair and Convention Center in Istanbul's coastal district of Büyükçekmece on the European side of the city.     

The fair hosts game developers, game publishers and some brands interested in the gaming industry.     

It offers esports tournaments, autograph sessions, Indie area, conferences, workshops, and community events.     

The fair is among the biggest festivals across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a high participation, according to the fair's official website.     

The fair, which has hosted more than 2.5 million visitors since 2000, will also focus on developments in the digital gaming industry.  

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  4. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  5. Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

    Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op
Recommended
Online broadcasting platforms, including Netflix, apply to TV watchdog for license

Online broadcasting platforms, including Netflix, apply to TV watchdog for license
The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists

Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists
Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official

Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official
Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

WORLD Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

A massive blast in a residential area of Kabul killed at least 16 people, officials said Sept. 3, following yet another Taliban attack that came as the insurgents and Washington try to finalize a peace deal.
ECONOMY Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales totaled 239,317 during the first eight months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Sept. 3.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.