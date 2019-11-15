Turkey to host 20th International Piano Festival

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will host the 20th International Piano Festival in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Nov. 16.

Antalya will host national and international artists on Nov. 16-30, the metropolitan municipality said in a statement.

The opening concert will be performed by the Symphonic Project, featuring Turkey's baritone Barbaros Büyükakkan and conductor Oğuzhan Kavruk.

A graduate of Istanbul University's Opera and Singing Department, Buyukakkan will perform his pieces in different languages.