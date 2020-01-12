Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

  • January 12 2020 12:02:01

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s national volleyball team will take on Germany in the CEV European qualification finals for the 2020 Olympic Games on Jan. 11, after beating Poland 3-2.

In the match at Omnisport Apeldoorn, Turkey defeated Poland in five sets 25 - 19, 18 - 25, 25 - 23, 31 - 33 and 11 - 15.

Outside hitter Meryem Boz was the best player scoring 36 points.

She also had seven winning blocks to be the best blocker on the team.

On Jan. 11, Turkey will face Germany to try to secure a place in Tokyo 2020.

Italy, Russia, and Serbia have already secured participation in the 2020 Olympics.

