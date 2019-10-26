Turkey to extend troops deployment in Lebanon

  • October 26 2019 11:38:16

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will extend its deployment of troops in Lebanon for another year as part of the UN’s interim force, according to the Official Gazette. 

The decision came after parliament ratified a motion on Oct. 22 to extend the deployment of Turkish soldiers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, also known as UNIFIL, until Oct. 31, 2020.

The motion floated by the presidency has been extended 12 times since it was first approved by parliament in September 2006.

The UNIFIL was established in 1978 when Israel withdrew from Lebanon. The peacekeeping force is intended to provide security and help the Lebanese government in rebuilding its authority.

Around 10,600 troops from 40 countries are part of the UNIFIL mission.

