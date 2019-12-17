Turkey to chair Asian parliamentary body for 2 more years

  • December 17 2019 10:08:03

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will chair Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for another two years, the assembly said on Dec. 16.

The announcement came during the 12th APA Plenary meeting that ended in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Turkey will serve as the term president in 2020-2021.

The meeting was attended by delegations from parliaments of 42 APA members and 16 observer countries.

As well, during the meeting member countries filed their requests to assume 2022-2023 presidency.

The APA was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP), as its continuation. Each APA member parliament has a specific number of seats in the Assembly based on the size of their population, according to the organization’s official webpage.

