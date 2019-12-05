Turkey, Tatarstan can reach $1B trade: Turkish minister

  • December 05 2019 11:07:26

Turkey, Tatarstan can reach $1B trade: Turkish minister

KAZAN-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Tatarstan can reach $1B trade: Turkish minister

Turkey and Tatarstan can rapidly expand their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion, the Turkish minister of industry and technology said on Dec. 4. 

Economic cooperation with Tatarstan, a republic of the Russian Federation, is a significant part of relations between Ankara and Moscow, Mustafa Varank stressed while speaking at a fair organized in the capital Kazan.

Turkey-Tatarstan bilateral trade was $314 million in 2018, down from $920 million in 2012. 

Varank asserted that industries in Turkey and Tatarstan complemented each other, and that this situation provided a strong basis for cooperation.  

He said that there were significant opportunities for Turkish investors in Tatarstan, where 140 Turkish firms are active.

"These firms' $2.5 billion investments in Tatarstan contributes to the Russian economy," he underlined. 

Varank invited Tatarstan's investors to Turkey to invest in several areas, especially in technology. 

"We provide incentives to all domestic and foreign companies, which intend to conduct research and development, as well as produce in Turkey," he added. 

During the fair, a memorandum of understanding worth $50 million was signed by a Turkish firm for the street lighting system in the Tatar capital.

Varank also visited the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

    Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

  3. Turkey and the future of Europe

    Turkey and the future of Europe

  4. Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

    Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

  5. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Recommended
Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader
Cementing economic recovery first priority for Turkey, says TÜSİAD chair

'Cementing economic recovery first priority for Turkey,' says TÜSİAD chair
India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move
TurkStream to boost Europes energy security: Putin

TurkStream to boost Europe's energy security: Putin
Turkeys automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

Turkey's automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

Arbitration center to resolve 52,000 disputes

Arbitration center to resolve 52,000 disputes
WORLD 4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing temperatures for four people still missing, officials said on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Now is the right time to invest in Turkey, as the country offers unmissable opportunities, according to the head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Turkey.

SPORTS Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Beating Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby, Reds' Manager Klopp becomes second fastest to reach 100 wins in Premier League