Turkey-Syria border gates to open after anti-terror op

  • November 26 2019 16:47:24

Turkey-Syria border gates to open after anti-terror op

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey-Syria border gates to open after anti-terror op

Two border gates on the Turkish-Syrian border are expected to open soon, a Turkish official said on Nov. 26.

Abdullah Erin, the governor of southeastern Şanlıurfa province, said the customs gates in the cities of Akcakale and Ceylanpinar will open once peace is restored in the region.

"We are swiftly working [...] the construction on the Turkish side has completed," he said.

"The maintenance and repairs are taking place on the Syrian side," he added.

Staff who will guard the gates are also being trained.

"The border gates will be opened to both humanitarian aid and commercial transactions in a short time," he said.

He told Anadolu Agency that Turkey's anti terror operation in northern Syria against YPG/PKK terrorists has improved the law and order situation.

Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border
Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

    Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

  3. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  4. The latest AKP-CHP row

    The latest AKP-CHP row

  5. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care
Recommended
Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over twisting Turkey’s agenda

İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over twisting Turkey’s agenda
Turkey gave no promises about not installing or not using the S-400s: Minister

Turkey gave no promises about not installing or not using the S-400s: Minister
Ankara to announce space program in 2020

Ankara to announce space program in 2020
Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence

Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence
Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet
WORLD White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

The White House and the Capitol were briefly placed on lockdown on Nov. 26 following an airspace violation that prompted the military to scramble fighter jets to intercept the aircraft.
ECONOMY Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Over 50,000 Turkish households availed of $350 million in funding energy efficiency in buildings and equipment through a lending program jointly developed by several clean finance institutions, the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD) announced on Nov. 26 during a meeting.
SPORTS Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

The Greek Cypriot football club APOEL appealed to UEFA for a replacement of the Turkish referee trio assigned to the Dundelange match which will be held on Nov. 28.