Turkey slams int'l watchdog report on money laundering

  • December 19 2019 15:04:56

Turkey slams int'l watchdog report on money laundering

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams intl watchdog report on money laundering

The Turkish financial crimes unit slammed a global money laundering watchdog report against the country's money laundering efforts.

"Turkey's struggles weren't revealed in the report. [Turkey] was subjected to unfair assessment," Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) officials told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 19 on a recent report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

On Dec. 16, the FATF said Turkey should "swiftly" address "serious shortcomings" in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, with the country potentially being added to the watchdog's "grey list", if it failed to do so.

Underlining that Turkey had supported the FATF since 1991, the officials said the report revealed bad faith towards the country.

"It was formally notified to the FATF that the report is 'unacceptable'," they added.

MASAK carried this 'unjust and unacceptable' situation to the G20, the FATF's parent organization.

"We do not expect Turkey to enter the grey list. A mutual dialogue will return the process to a positive point," the officials added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

    Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

  2. Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

    Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

  3. Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

    Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

  4. Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

    Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

  5. Trump impeached on charges of abuse of power, obstruction

    Trump impeached on charges of abuse of power, obstruction
Recommended
Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar
1,500 electric vehicles on roads

1,500 electric vehicles on roads
Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port
‘Ziraat unit drops plan to buy stake in Simit Sarayı’

‘Ziraat unit drops plan to buy stake in Simit Sarayı’
Turkeys education spending goes up in 2018

Turkey's education spending goes up in 2018
Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November
WORLD Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

The Pakistan government has found fault with a special court's death sentence for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said he plans to appeal.
ECONOMY Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Turkey can build on a new support scheme for rooftop solar projects by providing further incentives that would currently reduce the payback period by four years from the current 11-year estimate and down to two years by 2030, a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.