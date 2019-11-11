Turkey sets up water filtration facilities in Pakistan

  • November 11 2019 10:13:00

Turkey sets up water filtration facilities in Pakistan

KARACHI-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sets up water filtration facilities in Pakistan

Turkey's state aid agency has set up four water filtration facilities in Pakistan's southern Sindh province to provide clean water to around one million people. 

The reverse osmosis water filtration facilities have been set up in the less developed areas of the port city of Karachi and Hyderabad in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, the country's one of the largest non-governmental organizations (NGO), said a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Kamil Kolabaş, advisor to Turkish minister of culture and tourism, and TİKA's Karachi Coordinator İbrahim Katırcı on Nov. 9 inaugurated a water filtration facility in western Orangi town of Karachi.

Kolabaş, in his remarks at the inaugural ceremony, said that TİKA aimed to help provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of Oragni town through this project.

Also, he said, similar projects were being launched in other parts of the country to help citizens have access to the potable water.

Katırcı said the agency wanted to help Pakistanis in their fight against waterborne diseases through installation of reverse osmosis water filtration plants across the country.

Salem Azhar, the chief executive officer of Al-Khidmat Fountaion Karachi, for his part, thanked the Turkish government and TİKA for establishing the water filtration facility that would benefit thousands of area residents.

Apart from Orangi town, TİKA has also established another three facilities in Karachi's F.B Area, and Millatabad, and Pretabad areas of Hyderabad district.

Each plant has a capacity to filter 2,000 liters of water per hour. The number of beneficiaries is expected to be as high as one million people.

Previously, TİKA established three such facilities -- two in Landhi and Bufferzone areas of Karachi and one in Mithi of Tharparkar district.

In Mithi, 20 solar powered water wells were constructed by the TİKA.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

    Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

  3. Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Atatürk

    Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Atatürk

  4. Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

    Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

  5. Turkey exports armed drones to Ukraine

    Turkey exports armed drones to Ukraine
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
YPG/PKK keeps violating Turkey’s deals with US, Russia: Ministry

YPG/PKK keeps violating Turkey’s deals with US, Russia: Ministry
Turkey holds nearly 4,000 irregular migrants past week

Turkey holds nearly 4,000 irregular migrants past week
Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league
Turkey finds YPG/PKK mine storage facility in N Syria

Turkey finds YPG/PKK mine storage facility in N Syria
German city elects ethnic Turkish mayor for first time

German city elects ethnic Turkish mayor for first time
WORLD Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury

Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury

A Hong Kong policeman shot a masked protester in the torso on Nov. 11 morning, igniting clashes across the city and renewed fury towards the force as crowds took to the streets to block roads and hurl insults at officers
ECONOMY Economists expect $2B current account surplus in Turkey

Economists expect $2B current account surplus in Turkey

Anadolu Agency survey finds current account surplus estimates for September vary between $1.7-$2.4B
SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.