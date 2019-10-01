Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

KHARTOUM-Anadolu Agency

Turkish aid bodies delivered 20 tents to victims of flash floods that swept Sudan in August.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also sent two planes carrying 40 tons of food and aid materials to the region.

Yusuf Ali al-Abid, director of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Khartoum branch, told Anadolu Agency that the tents and aid were delivered to 87 families in a town north of the capital Khartoum.

Other aid materials will be distributed to four other provinces in the region, Abid said.

Serdar Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s delegation in Sudan, said they have been working in the region trying to determine the needs of the victims.

The Turkish Red Crescent, along with other associations such as the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH) and the Deniz Feneri Association delivered aid kits to victims on Sept. 8.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 245,700 people were affected by the floods in Sudan, while more than 32,800 homes were destroyed and another 16,200 damaged.