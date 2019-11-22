Turkey seizes lists of ISIL operatives

MERSIN-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish intelligence and security forces in the country's south seized recruitment lists of ISIL terror group, which carry names of its operatives and their nationalities.

The operation was launched by Mersin's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office to capture a Syrian suspect.

The suspect was arrested in the Tarsus district, and a number of digital material -- including lists of ISIL operatives -- were also seized during the operation.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and ISIL: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018) and Operation Peace Spring.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.