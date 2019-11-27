Turkey seizes 3,400 smuggled terrapin turtles at border

ARTVIN-Anadolu Agency

An individual, holding a Russian passport, tried to enter Turkey with thousands of smuggled terrapin turtles, according to a security source on Nov. 27.

Searching through the vehicle of Elmaddin Mamadev, Turkish border guards discovered 3,400 terrapins hidden in nine pizza boxes during controls at Sarp border gate in the northern Artvin province, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During X-ray controls, the officials also found vitamins and medicines for the animals, the source added.

The seized turtles were delivered to Forest Protection and National Parks office in the province.

The suspect was fined for 6,500 Turkish lira ($1,127) for violation of law on land hunting.