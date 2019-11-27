Turkey seizes 3,400 smuggled terrapin turtles at border

  • November 27 2019 12:39:20

Turkey seizes 3,400 smuggled terrapin turtles at border

ARTVIN-Anadolu Agency
Turkey seizes 3,400 smuggled terrapin turtles at border

An individual, holding a Russian passport, tried to enter Turkey with thousands of smuggled terrapin turtles, according to a security source on Nov. 27.

Searching through the vehicle of Elmaddin Mamadev, Turkish border guards discovered 3,400 terrapins hidden in nine pizza boxes during controls at Sarp border gate in the northern Artvin province, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During X-ray controls, the officials also found vitamins and medicines for the animals, the source added.

The seized turtles were delivered to Forest Protection and National Parks office in the province.

The suspect was fined for 6,500 Turkish lira ($1,127) for violation of law on land hunting.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

    Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

  2. Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

    Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

  3. Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met

    Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met

  4. Unemployment too high in Turkey, says main opposition leader

    Unemployment too high in Turkey, says main opposition leader

  5. Ankara, Washington to discuss S-400 issue next week

    Ankara, Washington to discuss S-400 issue next week
Recommended
Ankara introduces new cycle track project

Ankara introduces new cycle track project
Over 4,300 baby sea turtles in Çıralı reach Mediterranean

Over 4,300 baby sea turtles in Çıralı reach Mediterranean

Mediterranean resort aims to promote cycling tourism

Mediterranean resort aims to promote cycling tourism
Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters
Stranded kitten rescued from the sea as mother waits

Stranded kitten rescued from the sea as mother waits
University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend
WORLD 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Peloponnese Peninsula in southern Greece on Nov. 27 at 09.23 a.m. local time.

ECONOMY Turkish airline AtlasGlobal temporarily suspends all operations

Turkish airline AtlasGlobal temporarily suspends all operations

Turkish airline company AtlasGlobal announced that it will temporarily stop operating flights for a month as the company has suffered a number of financial difficulties in the past few years.
SPORTS Club Brugges late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

Club Brugge's late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

Turkish football club Galatasaray were disappointed by Club Brugge from Belgium with a very late equalizer giving a 1-1 tie in Nov. 26's UEFA Champions League match.