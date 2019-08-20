Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

  • August 20 2019 10:40:00

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey recorded 102,236 house sales in July, down 17.5% year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced on Aug. 20.     

Nearly 39,000 newly-built houses were sold while the rest were second-hand sales last month, TÜİK said in a statement.     

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population, had the highest share of house sales with 16.9% or 17,276 sales.     

It was followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir with 7,914 and 4,778 house sales, respectively.     

The 7-month property sales in Turkey totaled at 608,032 this year while 769,910 houses were sold in the period of January-July last year.      

In July, property sales to foreigners jumped by 46.7% on a yearly basis, reaching 4,192 units.     

Istanbul was the top location with 1,903 sales last month to foreigners, followed by the holiday resort city of Antalya and Ankara.     

Most house sales were made to Iraqi citizens as they bought 734 properties in July.     

"This was followed by Iranians with 464 house sales, Kuwait with 219 house sales, Saudi Arabia with 218 house sales and Russia with 215 house sales," the statement read.     

In the first seven months of this year, foreigners bought more than 24,000 houses in the country.    

House Sales, Turkey, Economy

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

    Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

  2. Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

    Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

  3. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  4. US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

    US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

  5. State universities v private universities in Turkey

    State universities v private universities in Turkey
Recommended
Central Banks reserve ratio requirements revised

Central Banks' reserve ratio requirements revised
Turkish Treasury borrows $830.5M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $830.5M through auctions

EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July
Turkeys retail turnover rises in June

Turkey's retail turnover rises in June
Total turnover up 12.3% in June

Total turnover up 12.3% in June
China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms
WORLD Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Aug. 20, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
ECONOMY Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey recorded 102,236 house sales in July, down 17.5% year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced on Aug. 20.     
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.