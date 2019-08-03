Turkey sees nearly 215,000 auto sales in January-June

  • August 03 2019 11:58:56

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s overall automotive sales totaled 213,071 in the January-July period this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Aug. 2. 

The automotive market narrowed nearly 47.53% on a yearly basis this January-July, the association said in a statement.  

In the seven-month period, a total of 171,776 passenger cars were sold in Turkey, falling 45.96% on a yearly basis.

On the light commercial vehicle market side, the sales also dropped 53.17% annually, amounting to 41,295. 

Prominent automotive manufacturers including Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota have manufacturing operations in Turkey which is among the world’s top auto sale markets. 

In Turkey, a total of 620,937 automobiles and light commercial vehicles were sold last year, down from 956,194 in 2017.

