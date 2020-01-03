Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

  January 03 2020

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's carpet export valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, up 11.9 percent year-on-year, a sector board of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly said on Jan. 3.

"We aim to raise this figure to $3 billion in 2020," said the Carpet Industries Board Chairman Salahattin Kaplan.

Turkey sold carpets to 181 countries last year, according to the board head.

In December 2019, Turkey exported carpets valued at $226.6 million, marking a 19.2 percent rise compared to the same month previous year, Kaplan added.

"Last year, we exceeded our targets and now we are hopeful for 2020 to make new achievements. A busy year awaits us," he said.

