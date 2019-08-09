Turkey seeks to be health tourism epicenter: Minister

  • August 09 2019 09:17:32

Turkey seeks to be health tourism epicenter: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey seeks to be health tourism epicenter: Minister

Turkey seeks to become an epicenter of health tourism, the country’s health minister said on Aug. 8.

Turkey has already begun a branding process of its health tourism and the country will hold a grand launching in the next 1-2 months, Fahrettin Koca told Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk in the capital Ankara.

As part of health tourism in 2018, a total of 500,000 foreign patients were treated in Turkey, Koca said adding the country has made a huge progress in health sector over the last 17 years.

Also, touching upon Turkey's goals in health sector, the minister said Turkey will establish health attaches and advanced diagnostic centers in targeted countries in the next period.

Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, Iraq, Bahrain and Qatar may be the targeted countries, he said, adding the follow-up and diagnosis services will be provided through advanced diagnostic centers in these countries.

Advanced diagnostic centers are aimed to provide check-up and follow-up services to patients who return to their countries after receiving treatment in Turkey.

Turkey, health tourism, Fahrettin Koca

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister
Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday
Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June

Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June
Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences
Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, worlds oldest temple

Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, world's oldest temple
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut
Turkeys top diplomat awarded Japans top accolade

Turkey's top diplomat awarded Japan's top accolade
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.