Turkey seeks ‘more balanced trade’ with China

  • September 06 2019 14:44:35

Turkey seeks ‘more balanced trade’ with China

İZMİR
Turkey seeks ‘more balanced trade’ with China

Turkey has posted a deficit in its trade with China and Ankara is looking to establish a more balanced trade with Beijing, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Speaking at the Turkey-China Business Forum in the western province of İzmir on Sept. 6, the minister noted that Turkey shipped $3 billion worth of goods to China while its imports from this country totaled $20 billion last year.

“We have a trade deficit with China, which has become Turkey’s third largest trading partner after Germany and Russia,” she said.

Pekcan underlined that 61 Chinese companies have investments in Turkey, totaling at $1.56 billion.

“Last year, Chinese companies’ investments across the globe stood at $129 billion. But Chinese investors are slow to invest in Turkey. I also want to appeal to Turkish companies. If China is not too far to buy [goods] then it is not too far to sell [goods],” she told the forum.

The Turkey-China business forum was held on Sept. 6 as part of a series of events organized during the 88th İzmir International Fair.

Delegations from the two countries had a “very successful” meeting and they agreed to take some “serious steps,” Pekcan said.

“Sixty-one Chinese companies from nine Chinese provinces attended the fair with 150 staff. Those firms held fruitful talks with local businesses,” she added.

More Turkish agro products

Li Chenggang, Chinese assistant minister of commerce, noted that Turkish cherries have already been introduced to the Chinese market and more would follow.

“Turkish pistachio and dairy products will be made available to Chinese consumers,” he said.

“Cooperation between the two countries in the field of investment has gained traction. Tourism particularly offers immense opportunities. China declared 2018 as ‘Turkey Year’ and 400,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

    Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

  2. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  3. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  4. Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

    Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

  5. Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

    Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe
Recommended
Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct
Passengers traveling through Istanbul Airport hit 30M

Passengers traveling through Istanbul Airport hit 30M
Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets
Turkeys crude steel output at 2.9M tons in July

Turkey's crude steel output at 2.9M tons in July

Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister
Banking sector sees $5B net profit in January-July

Banking sector sees $5B net profit in January-July
WORLD Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades has made an unofficial offer to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı to give a share of the natural resources in the east Mediterranean, Greek media has reported.
ECONOMY Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Turkey’s natural gas imports from Russia declined by 36 percent on an annual basis to 8.1 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2019, data published by Russia’s Gazprom has shown.
SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.