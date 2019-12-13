Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

  • December 13 2019 12:34:27

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish prosecutors issued detain warrants for 266 suspects nationwide over their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to the judicial sources on Dec. 13.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued warrants for 64 suspects on charges of leaking the police recruitment exam in 2009, which they used to infiltrate state institutions, said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In Ankara-centered simultaneous police operations launched across 24 provinces, 26 suspects were detained so far.

Also Ankara prosecutors issued detain warrants for 48 suspects over charges of leaking the police promotion exam in 2009, which the suspects used to promote in state institutions, and in an operation, 41 of them were detained.

In a separate operation in Ankara, 50 suspects out of 84 were detained over their alleged links to FETÖ, including 23 active-duty officials in the Justice Ministry.

Prosecutors in northwestern Balıkesir province also issued detain warrants for 26 suspects in 14 provinces on charges of over their alleged links to FETÖ.

Prosecutors in Istanbul also issued detain warrants for 44 suspects over their alleged links to FETÖ, and in simultaneous operations across 32 provinces all suspects were detained.

Police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.

