Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Sectoral confidence in Turkey rose for services, retail trade, and construction in October compared to last month, the country's statistical authority [TÜİK] reported on Oct. 25.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.3 for services in September rose 1.6% in October to 90.7," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The retail trade confidence index stood at 102.3 this month, up 4.8% from 97.6 last month.

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index -- 60.1 last month -- surged 8.3% in October to 65.1, according to TÜİK.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

TÜİK will release the next sectoral confidence figures on Nov. 25.