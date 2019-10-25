Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in October

  • October 25 2019 11:15:10

Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in October

Sectoral confidence in Turkey rose for services, retail trade, and construction in October compared to last month, the country's statistical authority [TÜİK] reported on Oct. 25.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.3 for services in September rose 1.6% in October to 90.7," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The retail trade confidence index stood at 102.3 this month, up 4.8% from 97.6 last month.

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index -- 60.1 last month -- surged 8.3% in October to 65.1, according to TÜİK.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

TÜİK will release the next sectoral confidence figures on Nov. 25.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

    Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

  2. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

  3. Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

    Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

  4. US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

    US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

  5. Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

    Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul
Recommended
Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September
Manufacturing capacity utilization up in October

Manufacturing capacity utilization up in October

Government plans change in tax regime

Government plans change in tax regime
Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates
Turkey meets Maastricht debt criteria in 2018

Turkey meets Maastricht debt criteria in 2018
Turkish Cargo opens Kuala Lumpur, Ahmedabad route

Turkish Cargo opens Kuala Lumpur, Ahmedabad route
WORLD British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for a general election to break Brexit impasse, conceding for the first time he will not meet his “do or die” deadline to leave EU
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

The official reserves of the Central Bank totaled $101.1 billion in September, data shows

SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

Turkish powerhouse grabs third EuroLeague win this season after beating Spanish club at Sinan Erdem Dome