Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

ANKARA-Reuters/Anadolu Agency

Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson" to Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern Libyan forces, if they continue attacks against the country's internationally recognized government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 14.

In a speech, Erdoğan said the "putschist Haftar ran away" from Moscow after Jan. 13's peace talks between him and the head of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Sarraj, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Jan. 14 that Haftar’s decision to not sign a ceasefire agreement with the internationally recognized government shows who wants war and who wants peace in the country.

"Turkey did and will do its part for a cease-fire and peace in Libya under the leadership of our president," Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Ankara.

“But in the current context, it is clear who wants peace or war, who wants or doesn't want to forge unity in Libya.”

Haftar had initially asked for until Jan. 14 morning to make up his mind on the deal after indirect talks with his rival, Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognized government, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also slammed Haftar's decision to not sign the ceasefire agreement.

"We will certainly ensure a ceasefire. We will show our efforts to provide peace both in Libya and Idlib [Syria] with a political solution. Our hope is to stop the bloodshed," he said.



Akar stressed that Turkey supported cease-fires in the two region agreed upon last week between Ankara and Moscow, adding that they mostly held.

Libya's warring leaders made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Jan. 13 but failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli.

In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia and Turkey urged the rivals to sign a binding truce and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African country mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Jan. 13, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Jan. 14.

Sarraj, whose forces have struggled to halt an assault on Tripoli by Haftar's LNA, signed the ceasefire agreement after talks that lasted about eight hours, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Jan. 13

Haftar declined to sign the ceasefire deal because it did not include a deadline for disbanding government forces, the Interfax news agency cited a Libyan military source as saying.

In a sign the LNA might continue its offensive, it said on an official website that it was "ready and determined" to achieve victory. Pro-LNA social media posts have called to stage a rally to support Haftar on Jan. 14in the main eastern city of Benghazi.

His failure to sign the agreement at talks mediated by Turkey and Russia may complicate a diplomatic effort to stabilize the situation in Libya which has been mired in chaos since the toppling of Gaddafi in 2011.

Russia's TASS news agency reported that Sarraj had refused to engage in direct talks with Haftar, forcing Russian and Turkish diplomats to act as go-betweens.

The two men last met in Abu Dhabi in February 2019 before talks broke down over a power-sharing deal and Haftar moved his troops on Tripoli in April, expanding his control beyond the east and south.

The Turkish-Russian, which involved laborious indirect contacts between the two Libyan delegations, is the latest attempt to end chaos in the oil-producing country.

Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 13 his country was working to ensure a ceasefire in Libya becomes permanent. He said he hoped the Moscow talks would form the basis of discussions at a summit in Berlin on Jan. 19, which he said he would attend with Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a visit to Moscow on Jan. 11, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin wanted to host Libyan peace talks to build on what she said she hoped would be successful joint efforts by Russia and Turkey to stop the conflict.

Turkey backs Haftar’s rival, Serraj, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside Haftar’s LNA forces, which are also backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

The Tripoli war has wrecked Libya's economy and risks disrupting oil production and triggering flows of African migrants trying to reach Europe by boats with the help of smugglers exploiting the chaos.