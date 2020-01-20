Turkey says Berlin Summit ‘important opportunity’ for cessation of conflicts in Libya

ANKARA

Turkey has assessed the results of the Berlin Summit as introducing an important opportunity for the cessation of hostilities in Libya and underlined that it will maintain its constructive and peaceful policy to this end.

“Berlin Summit is an important opportunity for the cessation of conflicts and a political solution in Libya,” Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter on Jan. 20.

Twelve nations including Turkey, Russia, France, Egypt and four international organizations came together at a summit held by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to provide ceasefire and political solution to the Libyan crisis. The two rivals’ side Prime Minister Mustafa Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar also attended the summit.

Kalın said the summit has reiterated Turkey’s key role in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the problem through President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “effective and multidimensional diplomacy.”

He also stressed that Turkey will maintain its “constructive and peaceful policy” against proxy wars.