Turkey says Berlin Summit ‘important opportunity’ for cessation of conflicts in Libya

  • January 20 2020 14:02:00

Turkey says Berlin Summit ‘important opportunity’ for cessation of conflicts in Libya

ANKARA
Turkey says Berlin Summit ‘important opportunity’ for cessation of conflicts in Libya

Turkey has assessed the results of the Berlin Summit as introducing an important opportunity for the cessation of hostilities in Libya and underlined that it will maintain its constructive and peaceful policy to this end.

“Berlin Summit is an important opportunity for the cessation of conflicts and a political solution in Libya,” Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter on Jan. 20.

Twelve nations including Turkey, Russia, France, Egypt and four international organizations came together at a summit held by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to provide ceasefire and political solution to the Libyan crisis. The two rivals’ side Prime Minister Mustafa Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar also attended the summit.

Kalın said the summit has reiterated Turkey’s key role in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the problem through President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “effective and multidimensional diplomacy.”

He also stressed that Turkey will maintain its “constructive and peaceful policy” against proxy wars.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey deploys drill ship off south Cyprus

    Turkey deploys drill ship off south Cyprus

  2. Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

    Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

  3. Work starts on high-speed metro to Istanbul Airport

    Work starts on high-speed metro to Istanbul Airport

  4. Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

    Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

  5. Turkish judicial system in trouble  

    Turkish judicial system in trouble  
Recommended
Over 2,400 irregular migrants held in past week

Over 2,400 irregular migrants held in past week
Man receives aggravated life sentence in femicide case

Man receives aggravated life sentence in femicide case
Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north
Turkey’s external assets hit $248.2 bln in November 2019

Turkey’s external assets hit $248.2 bln in November 2019
Turkey condemns deadly Houthi attack in Yemen

Turkey condemns deadly Houthi attack in Yemen
Turks’ cultural codes barrier for healthy surveys

Turks’ cultural codes barrier for healthy surveys
WORLD At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say

At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad, officials say

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds during clashes with anti-government protesters overnight and on Jan. 20 morning in Baghdad, wounding at least 13 demonstrators and prompting authorities to close key streets and thoroughfares leading to the city center, officials said.

ECONOMY Tea exports soar 15 percent in 2019

Tea exports soar 15 percent in 2019

Local growers shipped 4,000 tons of tea to 110 countries last year to generate $15.3 million in export revenues, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).
SPORTS After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

Turkish Cyprus is hosting a FIFA and UEFA member country’s football team for camping for the first time in decades.