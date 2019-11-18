Turkey, Russia hold eighth joint patrol in N Syria

  • November 18 2019 14:58:26

Turkey, Russia hold eighth joint patrol in N Syria

ANKARA
Turkey, Russia hold eighth joint patrol in N Syria

Turkey and Russia have completed their eighth joint patrol in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Turkish and Russian units completed their eighth joint land patrol according to a plan with the participation of UAVs east of the Euphrates,” read the statement issued by the ministry on Nov. 18.

“In the Ayn al-Arab region where the land patrol was conducted, UAVs also took part and were accompanied by four vehicles from each side, totaling eight. Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 34 km of length and 10 km of depth,” it added, using another name of the city of Kobane.

The two countries begun joint land patrols on Nov. 1, following an Oct. 22 deal between Turkey and Russia over the former’s “Operation Peace Spring” against the presence of the YPG troops across its borders.

Russian troops accompanied with the Syrian border guards have filled the void left by the withdrawal of the U.S. troops in northeastern Syria except for around a 120-kilometer-long strip of the border between Tal Abyad and Ras ul-Ayn. Turkey and Russia conduct joint patrols in areas outside this region under the control of the Turkish troops along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

YPG hands over base to Russia

In the meantime, Russian troops were deployed to a base which has been abandoned by the U.S. at the Tijrin Dam on Euphrates, Anadolu Agency reported on Nov 18.

Footage acquired by the agency features the arrival of a Russian military convoy at the base. It also shows that a handover ceremony has taken place at the base, as Şervan Derviş, a member of the YPG, and a Russian commander have exchanged flags.

The base was under the control of the U.S. troops since January 2016. The dam was controlled by the YPG since December 2015.

Last week, Russian troops were deployed to two different bases in the province of Ayn al-Arab while expanding an air base near Qamishli province near the Iraqi border.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

    Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

  3. CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

    CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

  4. Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

    Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

  5. Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative

    Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative
Recommended
Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter
Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries: Erdoğan

Turkey top nation in helping refugees, least developed countries: Erdoğan
Anchovy prices drop as sea waters get cooler

Anchovy prices drop as sea waters get cooler
Invader puffer fish in Turkish seas to be exported, used in medicine: Minister

Invader puffer fish in Turkish seas to be exported, used in medicine: Minister
Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages
Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader
WORLD Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a parachuting drill of military sharpshooters and vowed to build an "invincible army,'' displaying more defiance even as the United States and South Korea called off their own exercises to create space for nuclear diplomacy.
ECONOMY Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Turkey saw 142,810 house sales in October with an annual drop of 2.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 18.
SPORTS Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has called drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to a clear-the-air meeting after their collision wrecked the team's hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.  