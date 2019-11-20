Turkey, Russia complete ninth joint patrols in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the ninth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"The ninth joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicles] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates as according to plan," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 20.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the ninth join land patrol along with UAVs in the Ras al-Ayn – Qamishli sector," the statement read.

The ministry also conveyed that Turkish and Russian units patrolled a 38-kilometer-deep and 9-kilometer-long area.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

On Nov. 18, the eighth round of joint patrols were carried out in the Ayn al-Arab region.