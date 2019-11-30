Turkey, Russia complete 12th joint patrol in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 12th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last (October) month.

“Turkish and Russian units have completed their twelfth joint land patrol according to plan. A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the twelfth joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derik sector," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 30.

“Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 69 kilometers [42.8-mile] length and 7 kilometers [4.3-mile] depth,” the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

The 11th patrol was carried out in Qamishli and Derik regions.