Turkey, Russia complete 11th joint patrol in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates as according to plan," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 25.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector.

"Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

On Nov. 24, the 10th patrol was carried out in the Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.