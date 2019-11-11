Turkey, Russia begin 4th joint patrol in N Syria

  • November 11 2019 13:42:00

Turkey, Russia begin 4th joint patrol in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Russia begin 4th joint patrol in N Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their fourth joint ground patrol in northern Syria as part of an agreed-upon deal, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Nov. 11.

The patrols are being carried out in al-Darbasiyah town, east of the Euphrates River.

"The fourth joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units has begun in the al-Darbasiyah region east of the Euphrates with UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] support as part of the agreement made in Sochi in 22 October 2019," the ministry said in a tweet.

The first joint ground patrols which lasted for four hours completed on Nov. 1. It took place 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of Qamishli city.

On Nov. 5, the two countries conducted the second joint ground patrols which lasted two hours east of Ayn al-Arab and west of Tal Abyad districts.

The third patrols were carried out between the cities of Qamishli and Derik along an 88-kilometer (54.6-mile) route, some 10 km (6.2 mi) from the Turkish border, which marked a first for the Turkish army as it crossed into eastern Qamishli for the very first time, with many reporters watching the developments closely.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

    Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

  2. Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

    Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

  3. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  4. Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

    Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

  5. Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters

    Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters
Recommended
US attempts to control Syrian oil illegal: Russia

US attempts to control Syrian oil 'illegal': Russia
Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury

Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury
Spains far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead

Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead
Multinational maritime exercise kicks off as Pakistan Navy ship arrives in Turkey

Multinational maritime exercise kicks off as Pakistan Navy ship arrives in Turkey
Ex-Hezbollah leader slams Iranian supreme chief

Ex-Hezbollah leader slams Iranian supreme chief
8 civilians killed by terrorist attack in N Syria

8 civilians killed by terrorist attack in N Syria
WORLD US attempts to control Syrian oil illegal: Russia

US attempts to control Syrian oil 'illegal': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says US attempts to control Syrian oil fields hinder settlement in country.
ECONOMY Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Glass maker Şişecam has announced that it decided to buy back some of the Paşabahçe shares it sold in 2014 to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.