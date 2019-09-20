Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces

  • September 20 2019 09:58:29

Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces

Turkey on Sept. 19 replaced the police chiefs in almost 50 provinces, including southeastern Diyarbakır, western Bursa and central Kayseri
provinces, with a presidential decree.

Under the decree, published in the Official Gazette, police chiefs in 49 provinces -- Turkey has 81 provinces in total -- were reassigned with the post in other provinces.

Van, Konya, Balıkesir, Samsun, Hatay, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Şırnak, Tekirdağ and Muğla are also among the provinces, where police chiefs were replaced.

Meanwhile, police chiefs in 14 provinces out of 49 in total, assumed the post of chief police inspectors at the police headquarters in the capital Ankara.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  3. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  4. Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  5. Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

    Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
Recommended
Teknofest welcomes over 250,000 visitors in 2 days

Teknofest welcomes over 250,000 visitors in 2 days
4 foreigners detained over alleged ISIL links in central Turkey

4 foreigners detained over alleged ISIL links in central Turkey
Efforts with US on safe zone to end if delay happens: Defense minister

Efforts with US on safe zone to end if delay happens: Defense minister
Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med
Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed
Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed

Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed
WORLD Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Near-complete official results on Sept. 20 confirmed a deadlock in Israel's general election this week, putting Benny Gantz's party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.    
ECONOMY Turkeys consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

The consumer confidence index stood at 55.8 points in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 