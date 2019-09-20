Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Sept. 19 replaced the police chiefs in almost 50 provinces, including southeastern Diyarbakır, western Bursa and central Kayseri

provinces, with a presidential decree.

Under the decree, published in the Official Gazette, police chiefs in 49 provinces -- Turkey has 81 provinces in total -- were reassigned with the post in other provinces.

Van, Konya, Balıkesir, Samsun, Hatay, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Şırnak, Tekirdağ and Muğla are also among the provinces, where police chiefs were replaced.

Meanwhile, police chiefs in 14 provinces out of 49 in total, assumed the post of chief police inspectors at the police headquarters in the capital Ankara.