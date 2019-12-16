Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to France

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey extradited a foreign terrorist fighter of France to his home country, according to a written statement by Interior Ministry on Dec. 16.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Nov. 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured ISIL terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several

European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.