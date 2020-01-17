Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

  • January 17 2020 12:23:00

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

ISTANBUL - Agence France-Presse
Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport published by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

The security camera images, first made public on Jan. 16, show Michael Taylor and George Antoine Zayek at passport control in Istanbul Airport.

The Wall Street Journal described Taylor as a former U.S. special forces operative now working as a private security contractor.

Ghosn, the former boss of carmaker Nissan, fled from Japan reportedly by hiding inside an audio equipment box, later giving a news conference in Lebanon.

He has refused to comment on the details of his escape.        

Turkish police say he disembarked on foot at the smaller Atatürk Airport and transferred to another private jet for Lebanon.            

Anadolu Agency's report suggests Taylor and Zayek accompanied Ghosn from Japan to Turkey, but then transferred across town to Istanbul's main airport and took a separate flight to Beirut with Lebanese Airways.                 

Turkey has arrested five people as part of its investigation into the escape, including employees of MNG, the private jet firm used by Ghosn.           

The firm says its aircraft were used illegally in the escape and has filed a criminal complaint.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist

Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast
Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

Body of missing man found in southern Turkey
FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln
Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.