Turkey rejects EP decision over Turkish operation into Syria

  • October 24 2019 15:28:52

ANKARA
Turkey on Oct. 24 rejected a resolution by the European Parliament against the Turkish operation into northern Syria.

“We completely reject the attitude of the European Parliament (EP) today on Operation Peace Spring,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

“We are not surprised by this decision by the host of terrorists,” said the statement, noting that the EP adopted a decision “inconsistent” with the facts and insisted on a “biased and lacking in common sense attitude” towards Turkey despite all explanations made by Ankara.

All the allegations in the EP decision were previously denied by Turkey or necessary explanations were made, said the ministry.

The legitimacy of this operation was approved by the deals made with the United States and Russia, read the statement.

“The decision shows that the EP cannot properly follow important developments in the regional and global arena, cannot evaluate its causes and consequences objectively and integrally, and cannot develop sound and relevant strategies,” said the statement.

Adopting a resolution on Oct. 24, the European lawmakers “strongly condemned the unilateral Turkish military intervention in northeast Syria, urging Turkey to withdraw all of its forces from Syrian territory.”

In a resolution, the EP called on the council to introduce “a set of targeted sanctions and visa bans on Turkish officials responsible for human rights abuses, as well as to consider adopting targeted economic measures against Turkey.”

The resolution “firmly reject[s] Turkish plans to establish “a so-called safe zone” along the border in northeast Syria and expressed concern that the U.S.-Turkish agreement on a temporary ceasefire might legitimize the Turkish occupation of this ‘safe zone.’”

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, the U.S. and Turkey agreed to pause Operation Peace Spring and allowed the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

