Turkey recovers 48 million tons of waste in 2018

  • December 02 2019 14:04:10

ISTANBUL
Turkish composting, co-incineration and other facilities recovered 48 million tons of waste in 2018, according to official figures released on Dec. 2.

While eight composting plants processed 138,000 tons of waste to produce 35,000 tons of compost, 40 co-incineration plants recovered 1 million tons of waste for energy recovery, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In the other 2,009 licensed recovery facilities, a total of 47 million tons of metal, plastic, paper and waste were recovered, it added.

Meanwhile, around 56.5 million tons of waste were disposed of in various facilities last year, including over 17 million tons of hazardous waste.

In 2018, 2,223 waste facilities, 166 disposal facilities, and 2,057 recovery facilities were active in Turkey.

Fifty-six million tons of waste, of which 17 million tons was hazardous, was disposed of in 159 controlled landfill sites, having a total capacity of 799 million cubic meters, according to TÜİK.

Some 494,000 tons of waste, of which 65,000 tons was hazardous and 429,000 tons was non-hazardous, was disposed of in seven incineration plants, having a total capacity of 757,000 per year.

