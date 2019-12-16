Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio

  • December 16 2019 13:03:24

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Israel's official radio station claimed on Dec. 15 that Turkey said it was ready to negotiate with Tel Aviv on transferring Israeli natural gas to Europe.

"Ankara has expressed its willingness to enter into negotiations with Jerusalem on transferring Israeli gas supplies to the European continent through Turkish territory," reported state-run Kan radio.

"A high-ranking Turkish energy source has conveyed a message in this regard to Israel, explaining that his country is waiting for the formation of a stable government in Israel and the appointment of a new energy minister to discuss this issue," the statement said.

A reserve of roughly 800 billion cubic meters of natural gas is estimated to lie under the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields off Israel's coast, with around 2.2 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves awaiting discovery, according to Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

 

